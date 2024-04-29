TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Out Today, Find Steps To Download It Here | Representative image

The Telangana State Council Of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be providing hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 today.

The TS EAPCET 2024 engineering entrance exam will be held on May 9 and 10 and the agriculture and pharmacy exam will be held on May 11 and 12.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducts the TS EAMCET on behalf of the TSCHE for students interested in enrolling in a vast range of programmes offered by institutions in Telangana. Candidates who have completed their class 12 or intermediate exams and are residents of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh are eligible to apply.

Students who have applied for the TS EAMCET 2024 exams can visit the official website of EAPCET to download the admit card. TS EAMCET 2024 Admit Card will be available on the official website - eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana EAMCET 2024 exam can check the hall tickets through the link given here. Follow the steps provided here to download the EAMCET 2024 hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAPCET - eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the EAPCET hall ticket link.

Step 3: Login using your application id and date of birth.

Step 4: The EAPCET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the TS EACET admit card for further reference.

The Telangana EAMCET hall ticket will include the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Name of exam

Details of exam centre

Subjects appearing

Reporting time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates

Note that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will no longer be taking into account Class 12 final scores for admission through the TS EAMCET. The only factor that would be used to rank students will be their performance on the TS EAMCET.

Previously, 25 per cent weightage was given to class 12 marks. The official website states that the TS EAPCET-2024 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalized marks) in the TS EAPCET-2024 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAPCET-2024 ranks was removed from the academic year 2023-24 onwards.