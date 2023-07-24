TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling: Registration Begins Today At tseamcet.nic.in

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. |

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started its counselling registration process for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test today i.e. July 24. Interested and eligible candidates can register and book their counselling slots on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in upto July 25

According to the official notification, candidates whose slots have already been reserved will have their certificates verified on July 26, 2023. Following certificate verification, candidates can exercise their options between July 24 to July 27, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 31, 2023.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 counselling:

1. Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 counselling

3. Key in your login details and submit

4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

5. Upload all the required documents

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application fee:

For the general category candidates will have to fill an application fee of Rs 1200. On the other hand, the fee for SC/ST/EWS/PwD and other reserved category candidates is Rs 600.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam was conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. Results were announced on May 25. This examination is conducted for admissions associated with courses for UG professionals offered in engineering, agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024. The TS EAMCET Counselling Phase 1 results were released on July 17.

Read Also NEET UG Counselling 2023: Top 10 MBBS Colleges in Maharashtra As Per Latest Rankings

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)