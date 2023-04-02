WATCH: Mob loots phones, TV sets from Mumbai BJP leader Hyder Azam's shop in Bihar's Nalanda, asks 'Why will anyone come to work here?' |

A lot of reports of violence in Bihar have come to the fore since the Ram Navami celebrations. Even on Saturday evening, fresh clashes were reported; Nalanda Police said on Sunday that more than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted on Saturday night.

Now, a shocking video of violence has come to the fore in Nalanda, Bihar, in which miscreants raided an electronic showroom owned by BJP leader Hyder Azam and looted goods worth crores. In the CCTV footage from the showroom, it can be seen that a mob enters the showroom and starts looting it. Some are seen picking up mobile phones, while others are seen grabbing television sets.

Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, Hyder Azam, tweeted the video of the loot from his Twitter handle and captioned it, "Yesterday evening at 5 p.m., my Digital Duniya Mall of Bihar Sharif District Nalanda Bihar was attacked by unknown people who looted all the goods. Despite living in Mumbai, we started businesses there to provide employment to the people of Bihar. Seeing this type of incident, who will come to work in Bihar!"

Azam, despite living in Mumbai, started a business in Bihar to help the people of Bihar, but Azam's tweet raises questions about the law and order situation in Bihar and also probably hints at why the economic situation in Bihar is dire.

Violence in Bihar

One person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out in Nalanda's Biharsharif between two groups on Saturday evening, while six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram, a town in Rohtas district.

Clashes reported on Friday

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, urged locals to maintain peace and not be swayed by rumours or misleading reports.