After multiple clashes, centre assures to deploy security forces in Bihar: Report

Amid the ongoing tension of clashes in Bihar, the central government has decided to deploy security forces in the state to curb the violence and bring peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and took stock of the situation in the State in view of recent incidents of violence. He also assured to provide Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, SSB & ITBP), as per a report by news agency ANI.

Fresh clashes broke on Saturday evening

Clashes broke out in Bihar's Nalanda district on Saturday evening between two groups, leading to one person's death and several injuries. The incident occurred during the Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar. The next day, on Sunday, the state police stated that the situation in Biharsharif was completely normal, and advised people not to believe in rumours. The police had also deployed adequate security measures in the districts to ensure public safety.

Clashes reported on Friday as well

The clashes were initially reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit. The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, urged locals to maintain peace and not to be swayed by rumours or misleading reports. The Bihar Police also issued a statement via Twitter stating that stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours.

Section 144 imposed in Nalanda

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were put in force in Nalanda by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biharsharif Sadar, Abhishek Palasi. The SDM appealed to the people not to buy into rumours or misleading reports and warned that those found indulging in rumour-mongering will be taken to task. The Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar echoed the same and reiterated that stringent police action will be taken against those found spreading rumours.

Adequate security deployed in the districts

In response to the clashes and the blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district, the Bihar police deployed an adequate number of forces in both areas. The senior officials were also camping in the violence-hit area. The police stated that Ram Navami processions have been completed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram, and social media is being monitored to prevent the spread of provocative or false news.