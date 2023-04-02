Ram Navami violence: Section 144 imposed in Nalanda, situation normalised, says SP Patna |

One person was killed and several others injured after clashes broke out in Nalanda's Biharsharif between two groups on Saturday evening, while six people were injured in a blast in Sasaram town of Rohtas district.

After clashes between two groups during the Ram Navami celebrations in parts of Bihar, the state police on Sunday said the situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif was completely normal.

The state police also advised people not to believe in rumours.

Clashes reported on Friday

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif ane Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, urged locals to maintain peace and not to be swayed by rumours or misleading reports.

"The situation in Nalanda's Biharsharif is completely normal. We would like to urge the general public not to believe in rumours. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading rumours," stated Bihar Police in a tweet.

#WATCH | Police personnel deployed in Biharsharif, Nalanda as Section 144 is imposed in the city after a fresh clash erupted last night following violence during Ram Navami festivities#Bihar pic.twitter.com/Th9zffoJFt — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Section 144 imposed in Nalanda

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Biharsharif Sadar, Abhishek Palasi, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force in Nalanda.

"The law and order situation in Biharsharif is back to normal. I appeal to people not to buy into rumours or misleading reports that may be floating around. Those found indulging in rumuour mongering will be taken to task," the SDM added.

Nalanda DM Shashank Shubhankar echoed the refrain while reiterating that those found spreading rumours will be face stringent police action.

"Ignore the rumours. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," said Shashank Shubhankar in a tweet.

#WATCH | Fresh incidents occurred at 2-3 places in Biharsharif last night. The situation is peaceful right now. Section 144 imposed, not curfew. Many miscreants identified, more than 80 arrested so far: DM Nalanda Shashank Shubhankar #Bihar pic.twitter.com/yTf5MmmLTi — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

What did Bihar CM say?

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the incidents are not "natural" and somebody might have done something "unnatural deliberately" to disturb law and order.

Denying any law and order problem in the state, the chief minister also weighed in on Amit Shah's cancellation of his scheduled visit to Sasaram following the clashes, saying that it was the BJP's decision.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar said he instructed officials to investigate the incidents and pinpoint those behind the clashes.

The CM said he suspected an external hand in the clashes stating that such incidents are not "natural" in Bihar.

"It is unfortunate. The situation was controlled in Sasaram immediately. Last evening, around 6 pm, I got to know about the Biharsharif incident. The situation has been controlled there also. But I have instructed the officials to ascertain who is at fault and investigate the matter because incidents like these never used to take place. Why have such incidents taken place this time?" Kumar said.

"The police will take action against those who are indulged. It isn't 'natural', definitely, somebody might have done something 'unnatural' deliberately," he added.

About the arrests made after Friday's violence

Bihar Police said the situation in Sasaram and in Biharsharif in Nalanda district is "completely normal and under control." Police said that 27 persons have been arrested in Nalanda and 18 in Sasaram in connection with the incident after identifying anti-social elements.

"The situation in Biharsharif of Nalanda and Sasaram of Rohtas is completely normal and under control. Two FIRs have been registered in Nalanda and Rohtas and 27 and 18 people have been arrested respectively identifying anti-social elements," Bihar Police tweeted.

Security beefed up in Bihar

The police said adequate security was deployed in the districts in the wake of the clashes and the senior officials have also been camping in the violence-hit area.

"Ram Navami processions have been completed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. An adequate number of force has been deployed at both places. Senior officials are camping at the spot," the Bihar police posted on its Twitter handle.

Social media is also being monitored to prevent any spread of provocative or false news.