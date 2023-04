5 injured in bomb blast in Bihar's Sasaram; probe on | Representative Photo

Patna: 5 people were injured in a bomb blast that was reported in Sherganj locality of Bihar's Sasaram on Saturday. The injured people have been referred to the BHU hospital.

Dharmendra Kumar, Sasaram DM said that officials are investigating all the angles currently and the cause of the blast is unknown.

Reports of clashes had emerged from Bihar's Sasaram on Friday. The clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson was reported in the clashes.