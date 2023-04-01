'Somebody has done gadbad': Nitish Kumar on communal tension in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

Patna: Rejecting BJP’s charge of poor law and order situation in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that communal tensions during Ram Navami celebration earlier this week at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were triggered by some people indulging in mischief.

Interacting with media persons here on Saturday, Kumar also made light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceling his tour of Sasaram in view of riots, remarking, "I don't know why he was coming and I don't understand why he decided not to come".

"Some people are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state"

"Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It's not natural..We know that some people are indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen," the chief minister said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said police officials have been instructed to identify those who are indulging in mischief and to "take strict action against them".

Normalcy has been restored in both the places though senior officers are camping in the affected areas by way of caution and security forces Hhavebeen deployed in the area, Kumar said.

45 arrested in connection with communal riots in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif

The state police have so far arrested 45 people in connection with communal riots at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities. Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Sasaram, district administration ordered imposition of Section 144 on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes, which first broke out the previous evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his tour of Sasaram on Sunday where prohibitory orders are already in place. Interacting with journalists, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, said Shah, who will be reaching Patna on Saturday evening, will address party workers in Nawada Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday as per schedule, even as he squarely blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

When asked about the cancellation of Shah's visit to Sasaram, Kumar said, "I have no idea about this. I don't know why he was coming and I don't understand why he decided not to come. As far as the law and order situation in the state is concerned, it's perfectly alright".

(With inputs from PTI)