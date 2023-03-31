Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram & Nalanda; visuals surface | ANI video screengrab

Sasaram: Amid reports of clashes from Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal during Ram Navami processions, reports of clashes have now emerged from Bihar's Sasaram and Nalanda.

The clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson was reported in both the clashes.

In the Sasaram incident, some houses were set on fire. The fire is being doused, an official said. Police and Administration reached the spot to control the situation. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Sasaram city. A few Police personnel sustained injuries as they tried to control the situation when the clashes broke out.

Situation under control: Official

The administration calmed down the clashing groups. The situation is under control now, ADM Chandrashekhar said.

In the Nalanda incident, two groups clashed near Gagan Diwan under Laheri Police Station area. Along with stone pelting, arson of vehicles also occurred. Police and Administration present reached the spot.

Visuals of the clash have surfaced:

