 Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram & Nalanda; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram & Nalanda; visuals surface

Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram & Nalanda; visuals surface

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Sasaram city. A few Police personnel sustained injuries as they tried to control the situation when the clashes broke out.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram & Nalanda; visuals surface | ANI video screengrab

Sasaram: Amid reports of clashes from Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal during Ram Navami processions, reports of clashes have now emerged from Bihar's Sasaram and Nalanda.

The clash broke out between two groups after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting and arson was reported in both the clashes.

In the Sasaram incident, some houses were set on fire. The fire is being doused, an official said. Police and Administration reached the spot to control the situation. Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Sasaram city. A few Police personnel sustained injuries as they tried to control the situation when the clashes broke out.

Read Also
Sanjay Raut calls Ram Navami clashes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 'govt sponsored'
article-image

Situation under control: Official

The administration calmed down the clashing groups. The situation is under control now, ADM Chandrashekhar said.

In the Nalanda incident, two groups clashed near Gagan Diwan under Laheri Police Station area. Along with stone pelting, arson of vehicles also occurred. Police and Administration present reached the spot.

Visuals of the clash have surfaced:

Read Also
Ram Navami celebrations marred by clashes, stone-pelting in Maharashtra, Gujarat & West Bengal;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 16-year-old medical student hangs self inside classroom

Telangana: 16-year-old medical student hangs self inside classroom

Rajasthan govt to challenge acquittal of convicts in Jaipur serial blasts case

Rajasthan govt to challenge acquittal of convicts in Jaipur serial blasts case

Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram &...

Bihar: Stone pelting, arson reported as 2 groups clash after Ram Navami procession in Sasaram &...

UP Crime: Man stabs father 47 times in 38 seconds, kills stepmother as well; video viral

UP Crime: Man stabs father 47 times in 38 seconds, kills stepmother as well; video viral

Goan sensation Mark Revlon to perform in London at Easter

Goan sensation Mark Revlon to perform in London at Easter