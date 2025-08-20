Bhiwani Teacher Death Case: Haryana Govt To Hand Over Probe To CBI Amid Public Outrage

Representation Image | FPJ

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Wednesday agreed to hand over the case pertaining to the death of a 19-year old school teacher, Manisha, of Haryana’s Bhiwani district following growing public outrage and villagers’ persistent demands for a probe by the Central agency.

Chief minister Nayab Saini said in a post on X in the wee hours of Wednesday, that the case would be handed over to the CBI and assured that justice would be delivered.

It may be recalled that there has been public outrage in Bhiwani and neighbouring Charkhi Dadri districts demanding justice for play-school teacher, Manisha, whose body was found near Singhani village on August 13, last. She was reported to be missing since August 11, last, after purportedly leaving the school to inquire about admission in a nursing college and his body was near a canal at the village named above.

The police which had registered a murder case and later held that it was suspected to be a case of suicide and persuaded the family to perform the last rite of her body. Ruling out any foul play based on the autopsy report, the police held talks with a committee formed by villagers on behalf of the victim’s family following which they agreed to cremate her body on Monday.

The police also held that a suicide note was found from her possession in which she had said that her parents were upset with her.

On Tuesday, her father held that the family was not happy with the police findings and urged the people to fight for justice for her daughter. He also alleged that the police, which had earlier refused to lodge his complaint, had suggested that his daughter might have run away or gone on a trip.

The police, however, also held that it was found in video surveillance that she had bought insecticide, there is a suicide note and there in the viscera sample, there was poison in the body.

On Tuesday, the state government had also ordered the suspension of the mobile internet for 48 hours amid public outrage and also made adequate police security measures in the district.

3rd AUTOPSY TO BE CONDUCTED AT AIIMS, DELHI

Meanwhile, the government was also reported to have agreed to get the third autopsy of Manisha conducted by AIIMS, Delhi; It may be recalled that earlier, her body had undergone post-mortem examination at Bhiwani civil hospital and later PGIMS, Rohtak.