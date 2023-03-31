Ram Navami celebrations marred by clashes, stone-pelting in Maharashtra, Gujarat & West Bengal; visuals surface |

Ram Navami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, turned violent in several states in India on Thursday, with clashes and stone-pelting incidents reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Clashes in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, clashes erupted in several parts of the state, including Aurangabad, Nashik, and Pune. In Aurangabad, a mob reportedly attacked a mosque in the Shahgunj area, resulting in tension in the area. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mob. Similarly, in Nashik, a group of people allegedly vandalized a mosque in the Bhadrakali area, leading to tension in the area.

Clashes in Gujarat

In Gujarat, clashes were reported in Vadodara and Ahmedabad. In Vadodara, a group of people reportedly pelted stones at a mosque in the Fatehpura area. The police had to intervene to control the situation. Similarly, in Ahmedabad, clashes erupted in the Shahpur area, with a group of people reportedly vandalizing a mosque in the area. The police had to use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Clashes in West Bengal

In West Bengal, clashes were reported in the Barrackpore and Asansol areas. In Barrackpore, a group of people reportedly vandalized a mosque in the Titagarh area. The police had to use tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Similarly, in Asansol, clashes erupted in the Chelidanga area, with a group of people reportedly attacking a mosque in the area.

Police Response

The police in all the affected states had to be on high alert to control the situation. The police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mob in several areas. The situation in all the affected areas is now under control, and the police are investigating the incidents.

Political Reactions

The clashes have led to a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties. The BJP has accused the opposition parties of trying to create communal tension in the country, while the opposition parties have accused the BJP of trying to polarize the society for political gains.