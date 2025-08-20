Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Terms 130th Amendment Bill A ‘Sinister Move To Intimidate Regional Parties’

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Dubbing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, a “black bill”, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday charged “this is a sinister attempt to intimidate regional parties in the NDA, whose leaders are CMs or Ministers in various States — ‘stick with us or else…’.”

The Bill seeks provide legal framework for removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Ministers in States and Union Territories who are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges. Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it has since been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The first move of any emerging dictator is to give himself the power to arrest and remove rivals from office. That is exactly what this Bill seeks to do,” Stalin said in a social media post. He believed the Modi Government has decided to defile the Constitution and its democratic foundations by turning India into a dictatorship under the Prime Minister.

“The 130th Constitutional Amendment is not reform. This is a black day and this is a black Bill. This is how dictatorships begin: steal votes, silence rivals and crush States. I strongly condemn this Bill, which strikes at the very root of democracy, and I call upon all the democratic forces to unite against this attempt to turn India into a dictatorship,” he said.

Read Also Cricket Industry Fears Revenue Loss Under Online Gaming Bill

“After the exposé of vote theft, the very mandate on which the Union BJP government was formed is in serious question. Its legitimacy is doubtful. Having stolen the mandate of the people through fraud, the BJP is now desperate to distract public attention from this exposé. To do that, they have brought in the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill,” Stalin charged.

According to him, the plan of this Bill is clear. “It allows the BJP to foist false cases against political opponents in power across States and remove them by misusing provisions that treat even a 30-day arrest as a ground for removal of an elected leader, without any conviction or trial. This unconstitutional amendment will certainly be struck down by the courts because guilt is decided only after trial, not by the mere registration of a case.” And for the NDA’s constituents, it was a threat to remain in the alliance.