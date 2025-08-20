AAP MP Raghav Chadha Urges Centre To Provide Free Subscription Of Advanced AI Tools Like ChatGPT To Every Citizen - VIDEO

Raghav Chadha | Sansad Tv

New Delhi: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha urged the Centre to provide every citizen with advanced generative AI subscriptions, including tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others. Chadha emphasised the growing importance of artificial intelligence in today’s dynamic world, stating that AI is not merely a technology but “an opportunity for growth and fulfilling dreams.”

The AAP MP said:"It would be helpful for farmers in smart farming. It can help students with a 24x7 tutor. It can be a business planner for entrepreneurs, a career guide for the youth, and a doctor for the elderly."

To further support his demand, Chadha cited examples of countries like the UAE, China, and Singapore, which are reportedly offering their citizens access to advanced AI tools free of charge.

Referring to a research study, he added that AI is projected to generate a value of $15 trillion by 2030.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier during the budeget session, Chadha had raised a question in the lower house about India's position in artificial intelligence (AI), as the United States and China continue to advance in the sector.

"China has DeepSeek, the US has ChatGPT, Grok, but where does India stand in this era of Artificial Intelligence?" Chadha asked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

Earlier in January, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, as part of the India AI Mission, a homegrown AI model is set to be launched in the coming months. Vaishnav revealed that India is in the process of developing its own Large Language Model (LLM).