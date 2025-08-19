ChatGPT Rolls Out India Pricing; UPI Payments Now Accepted

ChatGPT India Pricing Now Live, Users Will Now Be Able To Pay Through UPI | Reddit/ Dr_UwU_

OpenAI has introduced India-specific pricing for ChatGPT subscriptions, allowing users to pay in Indian rupees instead of US dollars for the first time. The update, announced by Nick Turley, VP & Head of ChatGPT at OpenAI, also enables UPI payments across all subscription tiers.

Turley shared the development on X, writing, "ChatGPT subscriptions are now available in INR and payable via UPI in India." With the rollout, the subscription plans are now priced as follows:

> ChatGPT Go: Rs. 399 per month

> ChatGPT Plus: Rs. 1,999 per month

> ChatGPT Pro: Rs. 19,900 per month

Previously, Indian users had to pay in US dollars, often incurring additional conversion charges. The move to localised rupee billing and UPI support, the most widely used digital payment system in the country, is aimed at making OpenAI's services more seamless and affordable for millions of users.

The ChatGPT Go plan has specifically been introduced only for Indian users. The plan allows users to receive 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. Memory capacity is also doubled, enabling longer, more personalied interactions.

India has emerged as one of ChatGPT’s fastest-growing markets, and OpenAI’s shift to localised pricing and payments reflects its increasing focus on tapping into the country’s booming digital ecosystem.

To recall, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had said that India is one of the key markets for the company.