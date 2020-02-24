Watch: Leftist bodies protest as US President visits India; raises 'Donald Trump go back' slogans

On Monday, even as President Donald Trump touched down in India, visiting Sabarmati Ashram, Motera Stadium and the Taj Mahal, protests broke out in various parts of India.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) activists took to the streets in Siliguri, raising placards and chanting slogans to protest against President Trump's visit to India. There were also protests by the body in Kolkata.

Members of Leftist trade unions and student bodies marched towards the office of the USIS from Esplanade at the heart of the city. Videos of the incident showed them holding "Donald Trump go back" posters and chanting as they marched. Police stopped the rally in front of the Government Art College before it reached the Park Street crossing.