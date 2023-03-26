Watch: ISRO successfully launches India’s largest rocket carrying 36 OneWeb internet satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched the country's largest LVM3 rocket carrying 36 internet satellites from Sriharikota.

The launch was part of the LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 mission.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites to Low-Earth Orbits.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched in LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 mission on October 23, 2022.

Role of the LVM3

In this mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totaling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The rocket is 43.5 metres tall and weighs 643 tonne. The 36 Gen1 satellites weigh 5,805 kg and will be slung into Low Earch Orbit (LEO).

The LVM3 is a three stage rocket with the first stage fired with liquid fuel, the two strap on motors powered by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine.

The ISRO's heavy lift rocket has a carrying capacity of 10 ton to theALEO and four ton to the Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).

OneWeb's India connection

The private satellite communications company has India’s Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder.

The 36 satellites of OneWeb reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

In October last year, the ISRO successfully launched the first batch of 36 satellites by OneWeb from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking the entry of LVM-3 into the global commercial launch service market.

NewSpace India, a central public sector enterprise under the department of space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the London-headquartered Network Access Associated Limited that runs OneWeb.

