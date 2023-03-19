ISRO to start Space Tourism by 2030 at a cost of ₹6 crore per passenger

Do you dream of travelling in outer space? Do you want to experience travelling in a space ship and watching the stars?

All your dreams of travelling in space might come true very soon. As space tourism, which was viewed as something straight out of a science fiction movie, is now becoming a reality.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it expects to commence space tourism by 2030 for a cost of Rs 6 crore per passenger. Six years down the line, you may very well find yourself in a spacesuit travelling through the galaxy.

Work is in full swing for India to have its very own space tourism module, which is safe, durable, and reusable. And, people who travel to space could also call themselves astronauts, according to ISRO.

But, space travel comes at a huge cost. The estimated cost of the trip is slated to be Rs 6 crore.

Will it be orbital or sub-orbital?

It’s too early to comment on whether the proposed space travel would be orbital or sub-orbital. However, considering the module's high price tag it is likely that sub-orbital space travel would be an option.

The main difference between orbital and suborbital flights is the speed of the travelling object.

In essence, suborbital trips involve a brief glimpse of space before returning to earth, while an orbital flight includes maintaining an orbit. In order to avoid falling down to earth, it entails flying incredibly quickly around the globe.

Space tourism has seen increasing demand and fascination, with the world’s top billionaires, including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, starting trials for space travel.

We are currently in a new era of space tourism, with an increasing number of people leaving Earth for limited periods. And in the times to come, regular long-duration space trips may even become a reality.

