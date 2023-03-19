Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology to launch Nisarga satellite next year with ISRO, NASA

Bhopal: Three-day 38th MP Young Bhopal: Scientist Congress Science Festival at SATI College on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) Dr Anil Kothari said that only 0.2 percent of the content available on the internet was in Hindi. That's why it is necessary that young scientists write research papers in their mother tongue and increase the value of Indian languages in the world.

He was addressing concluding function of three-day 38th MP Young Scientist Congress Science Festival at SATI College on Sunday. Dr Kothari while discussing the work of the organisation said, “Our organisation provides 6 months’ fellowship to the young scientists, so that they can complete the research without hindrance. Next year, we are going to launch Nisarga satellite in association with ISRO and NASA.”

Dr Sanjay Tiwari, vice-chancellor of Bhoj University said, “ Science is the parameter of prosperity of any nation. If India has to be made a prosperous nation, then it has to be made a scientific nation. If people celebrate science as a festival, no one can stop India from becoming a world leader. The youths are urged to choose such a topic in research, which can also benefit last and poor person of the society.”

NITTTR Bhopal Director Dr CC Tripathi said that M.P. Council of Science and Technology is the organization which is searching for young scientists since 38 years. Now this work is being done in almost every state. He asked the young scientists to follow their heart, do research for the service of humanity and never stop pursuing it before making it a product.

