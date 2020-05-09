Watch: Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin claims responsibility for encounter in Kashmir's Handwara

On May 3, Indian Army officials had faced down terrorists after an encounter broke out in Kashmir's Handwara region.

Two terrorists had been killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials had said on Sunday. According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.

At the same time, there was an outpouring of grief as five Indian army officers were killed in the encounter. The slain officials included Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit. He had been awarded gallantry medals twice for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. Apart from that, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh both soldiers of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of India Army, and Sub-Inspector Shakeel Qazi of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while on duty.