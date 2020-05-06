Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo neutralised in Kashmir encounter -- what we know about the terrorist

On Wednesday morning, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to announce that an encounter had broken out in the Beighpora area of Kashmir's Awantipora. In announced that the police and security personnel were on the job.

According to follow-up updates, two terrorists have so far been killed in the encounter. News agency ANI quoted officials to add that the first of these slain terrorists had been identified as Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo.

A PTI report quotes officials to say that he had been trapped in Beighpora village in Pulwama.