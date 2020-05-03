Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT spar for credit over terrorist encounter that martyred 5 Indian army men in Kashmir's Handwara

On Sunday, five Indian army officers were martyred after an encounter broke out in he Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.

However, there does seem to be some confusion as to who exactly is responsible for the attack. According to an IANS report, even as the Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) newly formed The Resistance Front (TRF) posted pictures of the two terrorists and took credit for the attack, banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen contended that it was responsible. Reportedly, one of the Hizbul terrorists made an audio call to his aide during the encounter with the Indian security forces in Handwara, claiming responsibility for the terror attack.

In the audio call, a clip of which had been accessed by IANS, one of the two terrorists informed a Hizbul member about the encounter in which he and his partner were trapped with injuries in Handwara.