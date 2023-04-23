Watch: Dibrugarh police takes custody of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh reached Assam's Dibrugarh jail on Sunday evening after which the police took custody of the Khalistan preacher.

Amritpal Singh was flown in the special flight from Bathinda after his arrest by Punjab Police earlier in the day, they said.

"His flight landed at 2:20 pm. After necessary formalities, he will be taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail in a security convoy," a senior official told PTI.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail, where Singh will be lodged, the official said.

The Dibrugarh Traffic Police, too, was alerted for road clearance from the airport to the prison, a 15-km stretch.

"The jail compound has been surrounded by Assam Police's elite Black Cat Commandos, CRPF and other security personnel," he said.

Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6.45 am from Rode village in the northern state, after remaining absconding for more than a month.

Altogether, nine of his associates are presently lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Security in and around the jail premises have been beefed up since March 19, when four members of the 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD) were brought here in the first batch.

Almost a month ago Punjab Police issued a Look Out Circular ( LOC ) and non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh.