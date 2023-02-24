Who is Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De whose supporters have taken to streets in Punjab |

Amritpal Singh Sandhu, who also describes himself as a Sandhu Jat, has been making headlines recently for his incendiary remarks. On February 23, he and a large crowd stormed a police station in Amritsar, Punjab, attacking officers and other buildings. He has openly encouraged his armed supporters to defy the law and the laws of Punjab.

On January 17, 1993, in Punjab's Baba Bakala town of Amritsar, Amritpal was born. He has participated in social campaigns across the state ever since he was little.

After Deep Sidhu passed away in February 2022, he was elected as the organization's second head, Waris Panjab De, which is centred on the Punjabi community. Waris Punjab De published a letter in which Amritpal Singh was introduced as the new leader.

On September 29, 2022, Singh made his official homecoming to Punjab from Dubai after living abroad for more than ten years. He consumed nectar in Anandpur Sahib after arriving in India (taking amrit is the initiation ceremony that allows Sikhs to become members of the Khalsa).

Amrit Parchaar campaign

Later, in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Amritpal Singh launched his first Amrit Prachaar campaign. He made sure that 647 individuals received Amrit and became Khalsa Sikhs. Moreover, he launched the "Ghar Wapsi" campaign, which led to the conversion of 927 Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians to the Khalsa Sikh faith.

It is said that the Haryana Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee, a branch of the Haryana government, helped him. He held the greatest Amrit Parchaar in Amritsar, where more than 1,027 Sikhs and Hindus from all around India received the Amrit to join the Khalsa.

The Amritpal approach

On Thursday, the Waris Punjab De gang, which includes the Sikh preacher, went on the rampage in Amritsar, Punjab. Hundreds of Amriptal supporters gathered outside the Ajnala police station in Amritsar and engaged the police in combat while armed with swords and sticks.

To protest the detention of Amritpal's close aide Lovepreet Toofan, they all stormed the Ajnala Police Station. They also attacked police, destroyed barricades, and disrupted law and order while brandishing swords, lathis, and weapons.

Amritpal and his associates were reportedly arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, theft, and injury. Due to the arrest of a few of them, protesters flooded Ajnala's highways in Punjab.

