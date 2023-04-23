Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surrenders in Punjab's Moga after a month of manhunt; picture surfaces |

After over a month of manhunt, Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh surrendered before the Punjab Police. He was detained from Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday.

Singh was reportedly arrested at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Rode village, Moga, which is the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal's wife was earlier stopped at Amritsar airport

His organization, 'Waris Punjab De,' was under investigation by the Punjab Police, leading to his arrest. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport on April 21 and sent back to her husband's home in Jallupur Khera, Amritsar.

The Punjab Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh and registered at least six cases against him in Amritsar Rural and Jalandhar Rural police districts. His supporters and aides also face multiple cases.

Punjab Police issues a statement after Amritpal's arrest

Shortly after the news of the fugitive Khalistani leader's arrest came out, the Punjab Police issued an official statement giving information about his arrest and also urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony as well as to avoid sharing fake news.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh was born on January 17, 1993, in Baba Bakala town, Amritsar. From a young age, he has been actively participating in social campaigns across Punjab. After Deep Sidhu's death in February 2022, Amritpal Singh was elected as the new leader of Waris Punjab De, an organization focused on the Punjabi community. Waris Punjab De released a letter introducing Amritpal Singh as the new leader.

On September 29, 2022, Amritpal Singh returned to Punjab from Dubai, where he reportedly ran a transport business. After arriving in India, he consumed nectar in Anandpur Sahib, which is a part of the initiation ceremony that allows Sikhs to become members of the Khalsa.