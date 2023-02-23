Watch: Hundreds storm police station in Amritsar to protest against arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide

Screen grab of a video showing hundreds of people outside Ajnala Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar against | ANI

Amritsar: Hundreds of supporters of self-styled religious preacher Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De', staged a massive demonstration on Thursday against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan.

In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, a sea of people, some of them holding swords and guns in their hands can be seen breaking through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on.

In a statement to news agency ANI, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh said, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

'Waris Punjab De' is founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

