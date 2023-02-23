e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Hundreds storm police station in Amritsar to protest against arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide

Watch: Hundreds storm police station in Amritsar to protest against arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide

In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, a sea of people, some of them holding swords and guns in their hands can be seen broking through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Screen grab of a video showing hundreds of people outside Ajnala Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar against | ANI
Follow us on

Amritsar: Hundreds of supporters of self-styled religious preacher Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De', staged a massive demonstration on Thursday against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan. 

In a video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, a sea of people, some of them holding swords and guns in their hands can be seen breaking through police barricades erected outside Ajnala Police Station.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the area, and efforts to control the protesters are on.

In a statement to news agency ANI, 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh said, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..."

'Waris Punjab De' is founded by activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

Read Also
Deep Sidhu death: Partially consumed liquor bottle recovered from Punjabi actor's car
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Hundreds storm police station in Amritsar to protest against arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide

Watch: Hundreds storm police station in Amritsar to protest against arrest of Amritpal Singh's aide

Guess the city where the 1st Swaminarayan Temple was inaugurated in the 19th century on Feb 24?

Guess the city where the 1st Swaminarayan Temple was inaugurated in the 19th century on Feb 24?

Olectra in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus; to ply on Indian roads soon

Olectra in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus; to ply on Indian roads soon

Why was Pawan Khera arrested? His remarks against PM Modi explained

Why was Pawan Khera arrested? His remarks against PM Modi explained

Relief for Pawan Khera as SC grants interim bail to Congress leader, all FIRs to be clubbed

Relief for Pawan Khera as SC grants interim bail to Congress leader, all FIRs to be clubbed