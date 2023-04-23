Amritpal Singh arrested: Khalistan preacher's detention brings political reactions, here's what leaders said |

Khalistan sympathizer and radical preacher, Amritpal Singh, who was absconding for over a month, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Rode village in Moga district. The police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him and registered six cases against him in Amritsar Rural and Jalandhar Rural police districts. Singh's organization, 'Waris Punjab De,' was under investigation by the police, leading to his arrest.

Political reactions to Singh's arrest

The arrest of Amritpal Singh has sparked political reactions. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala questioned who helped Singh escape in the first place, while Congress leader PL Poonia said that Singh had surrendered to the police, and the law would take its course. Union Minister Anurag Thakur called for strict action against those who spread panic, stating that the hands of the law are long and that Punjab should have arrested Singh sooner.

On Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh's arrest by Punjab Police, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala says, "...Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?..."

Amritpal Singh arrested | How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear. Punjab took a little time, had it been done sooner it would have been even better: Union Minister Anurag Thakur



(File… pic.twitter.com/ZCwxSDyzB3 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Police statement on Singh's arrest

Inspector General of Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill stated that the police received specific information that Amritpal Singh was in Rode village, surrounded him, and arrested him without allowing him to escape. The police launched a major crackdown against Singh and his organization on March 18 after they attacked the Ajnala police station. After the incident, Singh went into hiding.

Punjab Police request for peace and harmony

The Punjab Police have requested people to maintain peace and harmony and not to share any fake news. They tweeted a reminder to always verify information before sharing it.

The arrest of Amritpal Singh by the Punjab Police is a significant win in the fight against anti-India campaigners and Khalistan supporters. The invocation of the National Security Act against Singh and the cases registered against him and his aides demonstrate the gravity of the charges they face. The police have also called on the public to remain calm and to verify the information before sharing it to avoid spreading panic.