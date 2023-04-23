WATCH: Amritpal Singh addresses public gathering in Moga gurdwara just before his arrest by Punjab Police |

A video has emerged from Punjab's Moga on Sunday in which Khalistani leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh can be seen addressing a public gathering in a gurdwara.

In the video, Amritpal is reportedly said to address a gathering at the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Rode village, Moga, which is the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. During his speech, Amritpal said that his arrest will not be the end, it's just the beginning, said reports.

#WATCH | Earlier visuals of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh at Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.



He was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga this morning and is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. pic.twitter.com/2HMxTr50s7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

#WATCH | Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh was arrested by Punjab Police today. pic.twitter.com/gHtlARqarn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

Amritpal was arrested in Moga

Amritpal Singh surrendered before the Punjab Police after over a month of manhunt. He was detained from Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday. He is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid tight security.

The Punjab Police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal Singh and registered at least six cases against him in Amritsar Rural and Jalandhar Rural police districts. His supporters and aides also face multiple cases.

His organization, 'Waris Punjab De,' was under investigation by the Punjab Police, leading to his arrest. His wife, Kirandeep Kaur, was stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport on April 21 and sent back to her husband's home in Jallupur Khera, Amritsar.

Punjab Police issues a statement after Amritpal's arrest

Shortly after the news of the fugitive Khalistani leader's arrest came out, the Punjab Police issued an official statement giving information about his arrest and also urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony as well as to avoid sharing fake news.

"Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," read the Punjab Police's tweet.