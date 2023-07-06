MP Urination Case: Day After Showing Lenient Approach, MP Cops Grab Pravesh Shukla By His Collar To Shove Him Into Police Vehicle; Watch

Accused Pravesh Shukla seen in police custody | Twitter

After facing flak due to a video that showed accused Pravesh Shukla, who allegedly urinated on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi, casually walking into the police station with a brazen attitude, the Madhya Pradesh police seemed to have done course correction by releasing a new video in which the accused is seen handled more "strictly" by police on Thursday, (July 6) morning. However, netizens also asked if the need to release the new video showing police dealing sternly with the accused this time under custody was an attempt to correct the previous act.

Netizens were quick to point out and recall the video that had surfaced on Wednesday of the accused in the custody.

Tweets comparing police treatment of the accused changing within a day.

"Commendable acting and talent," commented a user.

The video that enraged all

A local BJP leader named Pravesh Shukla, who was seen urinating on a person from the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi in a video that went viral and caused widespread outrage, was taken into custody by police on early Wednesday morning. A case was registered against him under sections 294,504 IPC and SC/ST Act and reports said that the stringent NSA act was slapped on him too.

Bulldozer action against accused, house brought down

Earlier, there were dramatic scenes on Wednesday after accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla's mother fell unconscious as bulldozer ran over her son's illegal properties and home in Sidhi on Wednesday evening. The bulldozer action followed after orders by Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra, who had said that the accused would face strict action.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken note of incident too

The incident sparked a huge outrage after the video of a man urinating on a tribal man's face in MP's Sidhi surfaced on social media. The matter finally escalated and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."