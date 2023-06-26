Watch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro

Twitter

A video capturing a heated argument between a couple and two women inside the Delhi Metro has gained traction on social media platforms.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the couple engaged in a verbal altercation with the women, who reportedly expressed disapproval of their behavior within the public space.

Watch the video:

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the Delhi Metro. Over time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been proactive in addressing the concerns and ensuring the comfort and safety of all commuters.

In response to the viral photos and videos, the DMRC has urged passengers to refrain from engaging in obscene activities and has called for immediate reporting of such incidents to metro staff or the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The corporation emphasises the importance of responsible behavior and adherence to social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society.

The DMRC acknowledges that maintaining a respectful and comfortable environment within the Delhi Metro requires the corporation's and its passengers' collective effort. Under Section 59 of the Operations and Maintenance Act, the DMRC strictly considers indecency as a punishable offense.