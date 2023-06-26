 Watch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro

Watch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro

Under Section 59 of the Operations and Maintenance Act, the DMRC strictly considers indecency as a punishable offense.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

A video capturing a heated argument between a couple and two women inside the Delhi Metro has gained traction on social media platforms.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the couple engaged in a verbal altercation with the women, who reportedly expressed disapproval of their behavior within the public space.

Watch the video:

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the Delhi Metro. Over time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been proactive in addressing the concerns and ensuring the comfort and safety of all commuters.

In response to the viral photos and videos, the DMRC has urged passengers to refrain from engaging in obscene activities and has called for immediate reporting of such incidents to metro staff or the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The corporation emphasises the importance of responsible behavior and adherence to social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society.

The DMRC acknowledges that maintaining a respectful and comfortable environment within the Delhi Metro requires the corporation's and its passengers' collective effort. Under Section 59 of the Operations and Maintenance Act, the DMRC strictly considers indecency as a punishable offense.

Read Also
Viral Video of man masturbating in Delhi metro: Police registers FIR, seeks help of public to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro

Watch: Couple Confronts Women After They 'Disapproved' Of Their Behavior Inside Delhi Metro

Delhi HC Judge Mukta Gupta Pronounces 65 Decisions A Day Before Retirement

Delhi HC Judge Mukta Gupta Pronounces 65 Decisions A Day Before Retirement

Gangster Goldy Brar Admits To Killing Sidhu Moose Wala: 'He Was Taught A Lesson, Salman Khan Next'

Gangster Goldy Brar Admits To Killing Sidhu Moose Wala: 'He Was Taught A Lesson, Salman Khan Next'

Indian Muslims For Secular Democracy Backs Religion-Neutral, Gender-Just Uniform Civil Code

Indian Muslims For Secular Democracy Backs Religion-Neutral, Gender-Just Uniform Civil Code

Comedian Devraj Patel Dies In Chhattisgarh Road Accident, CM Bhupesh Baghel Mourns His Death

Comedian Devraj Patel Dies In Chhattisgarh Road Accident, CM Bhupesh Baghel Mourns His Death