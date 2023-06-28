Delhi Metro Video: Man Drags, Squeezes Face Of Another Passenger During Massive Fight Between Raja Nahar Singh & Kashmiri Gate Stations

Videos from the Delhi metro trains have recently taken the internet by storm for either explicit content, crazy reels, or massive fights. Another footage from the public transport has gone viral now and it captures a vigoruos fight between two male passengers onboard.

The incident reportedly took place on the Violent Line route of the Delhi metro. As the train was moving between the Raja Nahar Singh (formerly known as Ballabhgarh) and Kashmir Gate stations, two men were seen involving themselves into a dramatic fight. The crowded coach witness a man being dragged and his faced squeezed during the commute.

Similar incidents

Earlier this week, a video capturing a heated argument between a couple and two women inside the Delhi Metro surfaced on social media. The two women seated in the transport were seen calling the young couple "shameless" which triggered the boy to strike an argument with the ladies.

DMRC's response to concerning viral videos

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the Delhi Metro. Over time, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been proactive in addressing the concerns and ensuring the comfort and safety of all commuters.

In response to the viral photos and videos, the DMRC has urged passengers to refrain from engaging in obscene activities and has called for immediate reporting of such incidents to metro staff or the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The corporation emphasises the importance of responsible behavior and adherence to social etiquette and protocols that are acceptable in society.

The DMRC acknowledges that maintaining a respectful and comfortable environment within the Delhi Metro requires the corporation's and its passengers' collective effort. Under Section 59 of the Operations and Maintenance Act, the DMRC strictly considers indecency as a punishable offense.