Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Delhi Court in ₹200 crore money laundering case

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was brought to Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday for the hearing in a ₹200 crore money laundering case against him.

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He is also accused in several other cases being investigated by ED, Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing.

Sukesh wants to contribute ₹5.11 crore towards welfare of inmates

Meanwhile, the incarcerated Chandrashekhar told the Director General of Prisons that he wants to contribute ₹5.11 crore "towards the welfare of inmates."

“As a human being who is in the same situation of being away from loved ones and with good intentions, I humbly request you to accept the demand draft of ₹5.11 crore towards the welfare of inmates.

"I would be very happy if the contribution is accepted on 25th March, as it’s my birthday, and it would be the best gift for me,” Chandreshar wrote in his letter.

He further wrote, “The judiciary is taking many efforts undoubtedly in this regard but helping undertrials families who are extremely below the poverty line is not an initiative that is been looked into.”

“Over these years, I’ve seen many families being shattered and even committing suicide as their loved ones are imprisoned for multiple years, hence I just want to take this small initiative and contribute this small bit from my personal earning funds,” the letter added.

“Now as required if my contribution is accepted by your good office, my legal team shall provide the ITR and all the legalities of the said funds/contribution along with the proof of source, as the funds are being given through complete 100% my legitimate earnings and not from any proceeds of crime,” the letter stated. (With PTI inputs)