Arvind Kejriwal will be next: Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi Excise policy scam

Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who was produced before a Delhi Court on Friday said that Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested next while referring to Manish Sisodia's arrest.
Sukesh, who has been lodged in jail for a money laundering case, said, "Truth has prevailed, and next will be Arvind Kejriwal," when he was asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leader's arrest.
The conman in an earlier letter had claimed that Sisodia had "looted commissions" in every department he was in charge of as Delhi's Deputy chief minister.
Sukesh, who is lodged in Mandoli jail, had said that the AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain only care about their commission. He had also claimed that the Kejriwal government opted to award a contract to a firm in exchange for 20% higher commission.
Chandrashekhar also said that CM kejriwal and Jain allegedly on his birthday sang popular song 'Yeh dosti hum nai todenge' to 'persuade' the con artist to solicit donations from the Middle East and Southern India.
