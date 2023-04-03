Kerala train fire: CCTV footage shows attacker escaping on bike after setting co-passengers ablaze in Alappuzha-Kannur train |

Kozhikode: A fresh CCTV video has surfaced on the internet in which a man can be seen picked up on a bike by another man on a highway road. The man in the footage is alleged to be the accused who set his co-passengers on fire in an express train running between Alappuzha-Kannur on Sunday night.

The video was allegedly recovered by the police from an institution near the National Highway at Elathur.

In the video posted on Twitter by a user, a man can be seen waiting on a busy highway road. He then calls someone and waits for a while. Soon the man was picked up by another man who arrived at the spot on a bike. Both then flee away from the spot.

CCTV footage of the suspect who ruthlessly set his co-passengers on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district on Sunday night.#Kerala #KeralaNews #CrimeNews #Kozhikode pic.twitter.com/fHdAIkvsy7 — Prathamesh Aparna Arvind Kharade (@PrathameshK98) April 3, 2023

About the horrific incident

In a shocking incident from Kerala, three people's body including that of a child were found on the railway track near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode district, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train.

A Mattannoor native Rahmath, her sister's two-year-old daughter and Noufal were found dead near the railway track. The police investigation is underway. Forensic experts have reached the spot.

According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.

Accused fled away after the train was stopped

The suspected man, who is yet to be identified, escaped after passengers pulled the emergency chain. When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident.

"A man, who was injured, kept looking for a woman and a child. We found footwear and a mobile phone of that woman," a passenger told the media at Kannur.

The incident took place due to an argument within the passengers

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers. Other passengers tried to douse the fire and ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women.