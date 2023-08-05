 Watch: Bus Overturns While Crossing Overflowing River In Uttarakhand’s Nainital 
Over the next four to five days, the Himalayan foothills, including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, and Sikkim, are expected to see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
PTI

A bus carrying passengers overturned at an overflowing river in Uttarakhand's Nainital amidst heavy rainfall on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. 

A video of the passengers coming out of the tilting bus was surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

Large portions of India received heavy rainfall during the past two days. Over the next four to five days, the Himalayan foothills, including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, and Sikkim, are expected to see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Throughout Northeast India, rain is anticipated to get worse over the next five days. 

