 Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface

Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.

FPJ Web Desk AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface |

As many as 20 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police. Two people lost their lives in the incident.

According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2023: History, significance, and little-known facts

Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2023: History, significance, and little-known facts

Karnataka: Massive protest in Mandya after cow vigilantes kill cattle trader

Karnataka: Massive protest in Mandya after cow vigilantes kill cattle trader

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme song 'Jugnu' plays on the strengths of the specially-abled

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme song 'Jugnu' plays on the strengths of the specially-abled

Bihar: Amit Shah reaches Nawada amid communal tensions in state; visuals surface

Bihar: Amit Shah reaches Nawada amid communal tensions in state; visuals surface

Watch: BJP launches 'Congress Files' video series, exposes alleged UPA-era corruption

Watch: BJP launches 'Congress Files' video series, exposes alleged UPA-era corruption