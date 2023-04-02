Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface

As many as 20 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police. Two people lost their lives in the incident.
According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."
The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.
Further details are awaited.
