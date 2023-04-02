Uttarakhand: 2 dead, 20 injured after bus falls into gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun road; visuals surface |

As many as 20 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police. Two people lost their lives in the incident.

According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."

Uttarakhand | Many feared injured after a roadways bus lost control and fell off the gorge on Mussoorie-Dehradun route. Rescue operation underway. Police, fire service team & ambulance on the spot.



More Details awaited.

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.

Further details are awaited.