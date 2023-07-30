WATCH: Bus Carrying Around 40 Passengers Catches Fire in Thane, Alert Driver Averts Major Mishap

Bus Carrying Around 40 Passengers Catches Fire in Thane | Twitter

Around 40 passengers on a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus had a narrow escape on Sunday morning, as the engine of the bus caught fire in Thane city. The passengers are all safe as they evacuated the bus on time. There are no reports of any injury. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The Thane Municipal Transport bus was on its way to Koliwada when the driver of the bus noticed smoke emanating from the engine of the bus. Reacting swiftly, the bus driver halted the bus and alarmed the passengers about the fire. He asked the passengers to evacuate the bus immediately.

Alert driver saves passengers

The bus driver along with the civic rescue officials doused the blaze. The incident was caught on camera. In the video it can be seen that massive blaze is emanating out of the engine of the bus and the driver can be seen spraying fire extinguisher on the engine. Due to the alertness of the driver a massive accident was evaded and fire was also doused. The reason of fire is suspected to be a short-circuit.

