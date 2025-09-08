 RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale Undergoes Medical Check-Up In Jodhpur
PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale |

New Delhi: RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale underwent a medical check-up at a hospital in Jodhpur on Monday after feeling "slightly uncomfortable", a senior functionary of the organisation said.

Hosabale is now fine and "completely healthy", RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar informed in a post on X .

"He had gone to a medical facility in Jodhpur in the afternoon today as a precautionary measure after feeling slightly uncomfortable. The doctors have declared him completely healthy," he said.

Hosabale had recently visited Jodhpur to participate in a three-day annual coordination meeting convened by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

article-image

The meeting, which concluded on Sunday, was attended by senior RSS functionaries as well as national presidents, national organising secretaries and other key officials of 32 affiliates of the RSS, including the BJP.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also participated in the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

