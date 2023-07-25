 WATCH: High-End BMW GT Catches Fire On Busy Road Near Chromepet Bus Stop In Chennai
Moments after the driver got down from the car, the BMW caught fire, resulting in panic among the commuters and causing significant traffic blockage on the road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a BMW GT caught fire in Chennai’s Chrompet on a busy road on Tuesday. As per reports, the luxury car’s driver, Parthasarathy, said that smoke suddenly started rising from the car's hood near a bus stop, forcing him to bring the vehicle to a halt. The car belongs to 37-year-old Arun Balaji. 

Moments after the driver got down from the car, the BMW caught fire, resulting in panic among the commuters and causing significant traffic blockage on the road. The visuals of the burning BMW GT spread rapidly on social media and went viral in no time. 

Firefighters successfully doused the fire

As per reports, fire tenders reached quickly at the scene and successfully managed to douse the flames. However, despite the quick response, the high-end car suffered extensive damage and was gutted by the fire. Owing to the incident, traffic on the arterial road came to a standstill for about 30 minutes. 

