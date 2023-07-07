Horrific Accident In Hyderabad: High-Speed BMW Car Rams Into Senior GHMC Employee's 2-Wheeler; Watch Shocking Video

The Hyderabad accident video screengrab | Twitter

In a clear case of rash driving and hit-an-run incident, a BMW car hit an employee of a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The disturbing video shows the BMW overspeeding and hitting the scooter which the employee was riding. The incident is said to have taken place in Banjara Hills Police station limits on Thursday night, according to local news reports. A BMW car (TS09EJ5688) struck the GHMC Circle Manager G. Bala Chander Yadav, leaving him seriously injured. The police also suspect the driver to be drunk at the time of accident.

Watch the video below.

The impact of the accident was so forceful that a man living in the building close to the road got into his balcony to see what had happened and still could see nothing as the speeding car had moved even after the impact, which led the victim on scooter to fall further from the place of impact.

A user put up a compiled tweet containing of vidoes of all the recent accidents which took place in Hyderabad or closeby districts. The user rightly points out that all these accidents took place due to overspeeding.

This incident comes just days after a devastating accident occurred on Bandlaguda road in Hyderabad, where three morning walkers, including a mother and child, lost their lives and four others sustained injuries. The victims, who were out for a peaceful morning walk, were struck by a car at Suncity Bandlaguda. The mother, child, and another woman tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The accident took place on July 4, Tuesday.