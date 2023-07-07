 Horrific Accident In Hyderabad: High-Speed BMW Car Rams Into Senior GHMC Employee's 2-Wheeler; Watch Shocking Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHorrific Accident In Hyderabad: High-Speed BMW Car Rams Into Senior GHMC Employee's 2-Wheeler; Watch Shocking Video

Horrific Accident In Hyderabad: High-Speed BMW Car Rams Into Senior GHMC Employee's 2-Wheeler; Watch Shocking Video

The incident is said to have taken place in Banjara Hills Police station limits on Thursday (July 6) night, according to local news reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
The Hyderabad accident video screengrab | Twitter

In a clear case of rash driving and hit-an-run incident, a BMW car hit an employee of a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The disturbing video shows the BMW overspeeding and hitting the scooter which the employee was riding. The incident is said to have taken place in Banjara Hills Police station limits on Thursday night, according to local news reports. A BMW car (TS09EJ5688) struck the GHMC Circle Manager G. Bala Chander Yadav, leaving him seriously injured. The police also suspect the driver to be drunk at the time of accident.

Watch the video below.

The impact of the accident was so forceful that a man living in the building close to the road got into his balcony to see what had happened and still could see nothing as the speeding car had moved even after the impact, which led the victim on scooter to fall further from the place of impact.

A user put up a compiled tweet containing of vidoes of all the recent accidents which took place in Hyderabad or closeby districts. The user rightly points out that all these accidents took place due to overspeeding.

This incident comes just days after a devastating accident occurred on Bandlaguda road in Hyderabad, where three morning walkers, including a mother and child, lost their lives and four others sustained injuries. The victims, who were out for a peaceful morning walk, were struck by a car at Suncity Bandlaguda. The mother, child, and another woman tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The accident took place on July 4, Tuesday.

Read Also
Hyderabad News: Speeding Car Rams Into Morning Walkers, Kills 2 Women, 1 Child; Chilling Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming...

Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming...

Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Youth On Train Door Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt

Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Youth On Train Door Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt

Chhattisgarh: Banarsi Village Near Raipur A Blot In The Name Of PM's Adarsh Gram

Chhattisgarh: Banarsi Village Near Raipur A Blot In The Name Of PM's Adarsh Gram

Karnataka Viral Video: Tree Suddenly Falls On Busy Road In Karkala Due To Heavy Rainfall, Biker Dies...

Karnataka Viral Video: Tree Suddenly Falls On Busy Road In Karkala Due To Heavy Rainfall, Biker Dies...

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: All You Need To Know About State's Power Showdown

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: All You Need To Know About State's Power Showdown