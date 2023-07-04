Hyderabad News: Speeding Car Rams Into Morning Walkers, Kills 2 Women, 1 Child; Chilling Video Surfaces

A devastating accident occurred on Tuesaday on Bandlaguda road in Hyderabad, where three morning walkers, including a mother and child, lost their lives and four others sustained injuries. The victims, who were out for a peaceful morning walk, were struck by a car at Suncity Bandlaguda. The mother, child, and another woman tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Following the incident, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, leaving behind a scene of devastation.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police promptly arrived at the location and immediately arranged for the injured individuals to be transported to the hospital for medical attention. The bodies of the three deceased individuals were transferred to the mortuary at Osmania Hospital. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the car involved in the accident was reportedly traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, resulting in the collision with the pedestrians.

More details are awaited.