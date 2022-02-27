15 Telangana students stranded in Ukraine return to Hyderbad

Almost 15 students from Telangana, studying in Ukraine arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday morning after they were evacuated from Ukraine amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

They were received by General Admn Dept Secretary, Shamshabad MLA T Prakash Goud and local corporator.

R. Jagdishwar Reddy, DCP Shamshabad, said, "As per our info, the second batch of students will be repatriated in Delhi. From there, Telangana-Andhra students will return to Hyderabad. All facilities are provided to them to get back home and they are provided cab facility to reach home from the airport."

"Indian Embassy was always supportive and used to send emails on what to do. Parents were worried and it was very stressful while in Ukraine. The Embassy took us to the Romanian border, passports were checked there and we entered Romania, and were repartiated to India," said a student.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:10 PM IST