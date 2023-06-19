WATCH: Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Trial Begins; Will Be Flagged Off On June 26 |

The trial run of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad railway stations was completed earlier today, marking a significant milestone in rail connectivity. Departing from Bengaluru promptly at 5:45 AM, the train embarked on its trial journey. The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced plans to dedicate the train to the public on June 26, according to top officials from the SWR.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started earlier this morning.



The train left Bengaluru at 5:45 AM today. pic.twitter.com/YO5KdstlJJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Timings and Halts of Trial Run

During the trial run, the Vande Bharat Express, comprising eight coaches, adhered to a specific schedule. Departing from Bengaluru, it arrived at Dharwad at 12:40 PM. The return journey from Dharwad commenced at 1:15 PM, reaching Bengaluru at 8:10 PM. Along the route, the train made three brief halts at Yashwantpur, Davangere, and Hubballi.

Enhanced Track Infrastructure

Efforts to enhance the track infrastructure along the Bengaluru-Dharwad route have been instrumental in facilitating the smooth operation of the Vande Bharat Express. Approximately 90% of the track has undergone upgrades to support a speed of 110 kilometers per hour. Out of the total 489-kilometer track, 386 kilometers have been upgraded to meet the required standards. The remaining track is expected to be upgraded by July this year, as confirmed by a senior Railway official.

Improved Connectivity in Karnataka

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Bengaluru-Dharwad route signifies a significant improvement in rail connectivity within Karnataka. This marks the second Vande Bharat Express in the state, following the Mysuru-Chennai route. The new service aims to provide passengers with a semi-high-speed luxury travel experience, connecting the major cities of Bengaluru and Dharwad efficiently.

(with inputs from ANI)