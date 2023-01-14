Delhi: Road rage captured ON CAMERA in Rajouri garden; man seen stuck on speeding car's bonnet |

Delhi: An incident of road rage was captured on camera in Delhi's Rajouri garden. A man was dragged on a car's bonnet in the national capital on Saturday.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The accused involved in the incident has been identified and is being interrogated, the Delhi Police has said.

The incident caught on camera

A man can be seen stuck on the bonnet of a white car. The victim is seen holding on to something so that he does not fall off the vehicle. He has folded his legs so as to maintain balance and not fall off the vehicle. Meanwhile, the car driver is seen making cuts and driving in a manner so as to make the person fall off his vehicle.

The car appears from behind a state transport bus and seems to have lowered its speed because of the bus.