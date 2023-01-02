Indore Road Rage! 6 minors stab 22-year-old engineering student to death, shocking video surfaces

The accused ran after Ayush Gupta before catching up and stabbing him | Screengrab

Indore: An engineering student was stabbed to death on December 31 in the Bhavar Kuan police station limits in the city. The student had reportedly gone to have tea with his friends when he was attacked by some boys after a verbal duel. The cops have arrested six persons and all of them are minors.

According to reports in the local media, the six minors had blocked the road and the deceased got into an argument with them over the same. Following this, they brandished a knife and stabbed him in his neck.

According to a report in another Hindi portal, the incident happened around 2.45 am. The 22-year-old deceased had honked at the minors who blocked the road with their vehicles. Enraged accused then attacked him.

The deceased, identified as Ayush Gupta, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and based on its footage, the six minors were arrested.

The report further stated that Gupta was a resident of Shivpuri and was pursuing an engineering course in the city.

