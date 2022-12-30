Madhya Pradesh: Murder of youth; Cops quiz three accused in Gwalior

File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Many skeletons may tumble out of the cupboard in connection with the murder of the son of the owner of educational institutions, the police said on Friday.

The half-burnt body of Prakhar, son of the owner of the educational institutions Prashant Singh Parmar, was found in a forest. The police arrested the municipal corporation employee Karan Verma and his two chums in connection with the murder.

The police have just begun to quiz the municipal corporation employee who, along with his two accomplices, liquidated the youth.

The police said that Verma had told his accomplices, Gaurav and Bhanu, that he would give them Rs 8 lakh after the murder of Prakhar. Verma, however, did not give them a single penny.

The police said that there may have been many other people behind the incident. The police began an investigation into the case after getting information from the family members of Prakhar.

After arresting the murderers, the police presented them before the court and took them on remand till January 2.

Family members block traffic

After the murder, the family members of Prakhar blocked traffic at the Alkapuri trisection on Thursday. They demanded that the houses of those who had murdered Prakhar should be bulldozed. The murderers should be given capital punishment, the angry family members said. The police pacified the crowd who lifted the traffic blockade.