 WATCH: Amritpal Singh makes a mockery of Punjab Police, new visuals from Patiala emerge
A new CCTV footage has now emerged in which the Khalistan supporter can be seen in western attire, wearing a jacket and goggles while talking on the phone with someone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
After Punjab & Haryana, manhunt for Amritpal Singh in Delhi | ANI

Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh has been spotted in Patiala. Punjab police has been on a mahunt for the Waris Punjab De chief since last week in an illegal arms case but hasn't been able to ban the culprit yet.

Amritpal is reportedly hiding at a relative's place in the city.

A search for Amritpal was launched in Delhi on Friday in view of the possibility of his entering the national capital.

article-image

Amritpal is likely to leave for Delhi soon in a bus while alerts have been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand as well.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab Police released as many as 44 persons, who were taken into preventive arrest during the ongoing operation against those trying to disturb law and order in the state.

On Thursday, Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.

article-image

Punjab IGP shares details on Amritpal's activity

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, the IGP said, "We are still actively searching for Amritpal Singh and have come to know that its last location was in Haryana. We have taken a woman named Baljeet Kaur into custody.

Amritpal stayed at this woman's house in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide had been in touch with her for the last two-and-a-half years."

The IGP said Baljeet Kaur disclosed during questioning that both Amritpal and his key aide, Papalpreet Singh, had stayed at her house on the night of March 19.

article-image

