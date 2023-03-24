Amritpal Singh is anti-feminist, would beat his wife regularly: Intel agencies | Facebook

Amritpal Singh, Khalistani supporter and head of the organization Waris Punjab De, kept his wife in captivity, beat her up regularly, and was associated with several other women, according to inputs from intelligence agencies.

According to a report by Central Intelligence agencies, Amritpal was living a lavish lifestyle in Dubai without adhering to Sikh tenets and was not an Amritdhari Sikh.

Amritpal visited Thailand frequently

Authorities are looking into why Singh visited Thailand so frequently, including whether he was indulging in prostitution, had a girlfriend there, or had a second wife there.

Moreover, women were not given prominent roles in his organization. Reena Roy, the late Deep Sidhu's girlfriend, was not permitted to speak publicly about Amritpal's relationship with Deep Sidhu.

Amritpal Singh called his marriage an example of reverse migration projecting he will stay in Punjab. The premise of Amritpal Singh's organization is also being questioned by investigators, who want to know why no women were at the forefront of the fight against drugs.

Women from any family are the most affected by the widespread drug epidemic. As they have not been at the forefront, it shows that it is not an actual fight against drugs, but only a show-off, according to intelligence reports.

Amritpal does not reveal much about his past as it is overtly due to possible damage to his image leading to a decrease in credibility. He was closely involved with drug dealers in Dubai namely Jaswant Singh Rode whose brother is operating from Pakistan, reads the report.

He does not talk about his past life where he was non-Amritdhari and not following Sikh religious tenets. After coming to India, he and his organization began working as a religious fundamentalist cum vigilante group, completely contradictory to his earlier personality which clearly shows that he has been planted in India by forces inimical to Indian interest, according to intelligence reports.

(With ANI inputs)