Amritpal Singh manhunt: 11 aides produced in court, sent to judicial custody

The police produced 11 aides of fugitive Amritpal Singh in Baba Bakala and Ajnala courts on Thursday in connection with various cases filed against them in Khilchian and Ajnala police stations.

The Punjab police and paramilitary forces made extensive security arrangements in both court complexes, the surrounding areas, and the roads leading to the court.

11 sentenced to 14 days in judicial remand

While the Baba Bakala court sentenced 11 people to 14 days in judicial remand, the Ajnala court sentenced ten of them to two days in police remand.

The FIR was filed on March 19, a day after Amritpal fled.

The court also granted transit remand so that ten of them could appear in front of the Ajnala court.

Advocate Rituraj Singh Sandhu, who appeared in the Ajnala court on behalf of ten of the accused, said the court had granted them all two-day police remand.

On February 24, a FIR was filed against them in connection with the storming of the Ajnala police station.