Amritpal Singh formed private militia under guise of de-addiction camp in Punjab: Report

The reality behind Amritpal Singh's de-addiction campaign in Punjab | Twitter/@NikhilCh_

Punjab Police on Thursday said some sensitive material recovered from an associate of radical preacher Amritpal Singh indicates that they were involved in "anti-national" activities.

As per reports from India Today, the 30-year-old fugitive was exploiting the drug epidemic in the state to build his own militia, the Anandpur Khalsa Force or the AKF.

Many joined his dera, a term for his makeshift rehab centre at his ancestral village, to get off drugs. However, according to DSP Harkrishan Singh, who is handling the Amritpal Singh case in Amritsar district, his de-addiction center was a hollow sham, probably a thin veneer to conceal his plans to plunge Punjab into unrest.

Police believe that Amritpal Singh was on a mission to entice addicts into his envisioned AKF.

Amritpal Singh, according to the DSP, would keep addicts with him and established the purported de-addiction center, to entice the people to join him.

A video accessed by the Free Press Journal shows members of the Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF), an outfit started by Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh, with bullet straps across their chests and arms kept in the background.

In the video, the men can be seen having lunch wearing the bullet straps with the initials "AKF" printed on them.

Inmates attempting to escape were beaten up

Police suspect he was forming the AKF, Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, under the guise of a de-addiction center by misleading these unsuspecting individuals into joining him.

Rajinder, an addict from Punjab's Barnala district, revealed that inmates were given random capsules and pills and were beaten up if they tried to escape.

Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, has been on the run since March 18, when Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him and several of his associates for engaging in violence.