 Who is Kirandeep Kaur? Punjab Police probe Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh's wife
The police could try to learn more about Amritpal and his aides' whereabouts from Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur and thus has come under the police radar.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
article-image
Kirandeep Kaur (left) Amritpal Singh (right) | Facebook

Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De, is still at large, and the Punjab Police is on day four of a manhunt they launched to find him and other Khalistani leaders in the state. The police have made the decision to include Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur on their radar in light of the most recent developments.

The self-proclaimed Khalistani leader had come close to being apprehended but was able to dodge the cops after leaving his SUV and escaping on a bike sparking a large manhunt.

Amritpal wed Kirandeep Kaur, an NRI from the United Kingom, in February. The Khalistani activity in UK has dramatically risen the latest incident being the vandalism of Indian High Commission in London carried out last week.

article-image

Who is Kirandeep Kaur?

Kirandeep Kaur was a Non-resident Indian who lived in UK and er family belongs to Jalandhar. She got married to Amritpal Singh months after he became the leader of Deep Sidhu's organisation Waris Punjab De.

Kirandeep, reportedly, moved to Punjab after her marriage. Waris Punjab De chieftain had claimed that it was a reminder for youth of Punjab to stay in their state than leave for another country.

article-image

Why is Kirandeep Kaur being looked into by the Punjab Police?

Kirandeep Kaur has come under the cops' radar as the Khalistan supporters' activities have increased in UK recently and several of Amritpal's close aides are stationed in UK and Canada.

A report in DNA stated that the police could try to learn more about Amritpal and his aides' whereabouts from her.

