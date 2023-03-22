Akali Dal assures legal aid to Sikhs arrested in Punjab amid crackdown on Amritpal Singh

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal |

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has promised to provide legal assistance to all the Sikh youths who have been arrested amid the crackdown on Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh in the state.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday said his party would ensure that the rights of the accused were not "trampled upon" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

His statement came amid a police crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit, 'Waris Punjab De'.

The statement, however, did not mention the name of Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since the police action began on Saturday.

'Sikhs arrested merely on suspicion'

The SAD president said it was shocking that scores of youths were being arrested "indiscriminately merely on suspicion". He termed the ongoing crackdown "extra-constitutional".

He said a state-level committee formed under SAD legal cell president Arshdeep Singh Kler which would coordinate with party leaders in districts and provide prompt legal aid where desired.

Badal also asked party leaders to bring the "repression let loose" on the Sikh youth to the notice of the party as well as the state committee to ensure justice to them.

SAD wants AAP to withdraw NSA from Punjab

SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha asked the AAP government to immediately withdraw the National Security Act (NSA) invoked against the Sikh youths arrested during the crackdown.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Valtoha said that it was shocking to see that the Punjab Police registered cases against some Sikh youths under the NSA on instructions from the state government and have sent them to Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Invoking the NSA in an ordinary law and order situation cannot be termed wise in any manner, he claimed.

Valtoha said the Akali Dal has always advocated that those who violated the law should be punished.

Altogether, 154 people have been arrested since police began its crackdown Saturday against those linked with the preacher and his group, 'Waris Punjab De'. (With PTI inputs)